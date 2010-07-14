You Say Party (formerly You Say Party! We Say Die!) is a Canadian four-piece dance-punk new-wave band from Abbotsford, British Columbia.

Their first album Hit the Floor! was released in September 2005, and the band completed their second Canadian tour, an appearance at South by Southwest and a tour of the United States, before touring the United Kingdom and Germany. Their second album Lose All Time was released in Canada on March 20, 2007, and in the United States on August 18, 2007, on Paper Bag Records, in the United Kingdom on June 18, 2007, on Fierce Panda Records and in Germany, Austria and Switzerland on August 17, 2007, on PIAS. Their third album XXXX was released on September 29, 2009, in Canada, February 9, 2010, in the US and May 17, 2010, in the UK. The band's fourth album, You Say Party, was released on February 12, 2016.