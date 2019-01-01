Gaëtan RousselBorn 13 October 1972
Gaëtan Roussel
1972-10-13
Gaëtan Roussel Biography (Wikipedia)
Gaëtan Roussel (born 13 October 1972 Rodez, Aveyron, Occitanie) is a French singer, songwriter and composer. Roussel is the former lead vocalist for the bands, Louise Attaque and Tarmac.
Roussel embarked on a solo career and began recording an album in 2009. He released his debut solo album, Ginger, which was released on 15 March 2010. Ginger featured the lead single, "Help myself (Nous ne faisons que passer)" and the second single, "Dis-moi encore que tu m'aimes". He released the album Orpailleur in 2013 and Trafic in 2018
