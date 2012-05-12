TogetherHouse/rave, Jonathon Donaghy & Suddi Raval, track 'Hardcore Uproar'
Together were an English electronic/rave group, best known for their hit single "Hardcore Uproar", which made number 12 in the UK Singles Chart in August 1990.
Hardcore Uproar
Hardcore Uproar (Luvstuff Remix)
Hardcore Uproar (Lee Mortimer Remix 2010)
