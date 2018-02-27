Camerata of the 18th CenturyDutch chamber orchestra. Formed 1991
Camerata of the 18th Century
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e28173c-53a7-42f2-a208-3ac0ec484f79
Tracks
Sort by
Quartet in G major (Tafelmusic, Part I)
Georg Philipp Telemann
Quartet in G major (Tafelmusic, Part I)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxkk.jpglink
Quartet in G major (Tafelmusic, Part I)
Last played on
Concerto in F major (Tafelmusic, Part II)
Georg Philipp Telemann
Concerto in F major (Tafelmusic, Part II)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxkk.jpglink
Concerto in F major (Tafelmusic, Part II)
Last played on
Back to artist