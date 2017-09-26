Bassic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e2736a3-4723-480c-b35e-d4b64ffdca03
Bassic Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin "Bassic" Lindhe (born 20 January 1971, Borås, Sweden) is a Swedish musician and composer, with a style that blends electronica, ambient and dance. His music is often progressive and suggestive in nature. He is best known for his string of hits on the music website mp3.com, where he during a period of almost two years he was one of the most downloaded artists in the genres electronica, new age, mood music and progressive trance. He moved to the United States in 1999 and currently lives in Duvall, Washington with his family. Lindhe is the great-grandchild of the Swedish composer Wilhelm Stenhammar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bassic Tracks
Sort by
Burning Up
Bassic
Burning Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burning Up
Last played on
Bassic Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist