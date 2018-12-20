Wild Billy Childish and the Musicians of the British Empire
Wild Billy Childish and the Musicians of the British Empire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e251d79-8576-4572-b781-a2af22049eaf
Tracks
Sort by
Comanche (Link Wray's Christmas)
Wild Billy Childish and the Musicians of the British Empire
Comanche (Link Wray's Christmas)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Comanche (Link Wray's Christmas)
Last played on
Girl From 1962 (6 Music Session, 30 Jun 2009)
Wild Billy Childish and the Musicians of the British Empire
Girl From 1962 (6 Music Session, 30 Jun 2009)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He's Making A Tape (6 Music Session, 30 Jun 2009)
Wild Billy Childish and the Musicians of the British Empire
He's Making A Tape (6 Music Session, 30 Jun 2009)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joe Strummer's Grave (6 Music Session, 30 Jun 2009)
Wild Billy Childish and the Musicians of the British Empire
Joe Strummer's Grave (6 Music Session, 30 Jun 2009)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Santa Claus
Wild Billy Childish and the Musicians of the British Empire
Santa Claus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Santa Claus
Last played on
A Poundland Christmas
Wild Billy Childish and the Musicians of the British Empire
A Poundland Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Poundland Christmas
Last played on
John The Revelator - 6 Music session 09/04/2007
Wild Billy Childish and the Musicians of the British Empire
John The Revelator - 6 Music session 09/04/2007
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Punk Rock At The British Legion Hall - 6 Music session 09/04/2007
Wild Billy Childish and the Musicians of the British Empire
Punk Rock At The British Legion Hall - 6 Music session 09/04/2007
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He's Making A Tape
Wild Billy Childish and the Musicians of the British Empire
He's Making A Tape
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He's Making A Tape
Last played on
Christmas Hell
Wild Billy Childish and the Musicians of the British Empire
Christmas Hell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas Hell
Last played on
Who Do You Think You Are Kidding Mr Hitler?
Wild Billy Childish and the Musicians of the British Empire
Who Do You Think You Are Kidding Mr Hitler?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Punk Before Chips
Wild Billy Childish and the Musicians of the British Empire
Punk Before Chips
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Punk Before Chips
Last played on
Birthday Boy
Wild Billy Childish and the Musicians of the British Empire
Birthday Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Birthday Boy
Last played on
Christmas Lights
Wild Billy Childish and the Musicians of the British Empire
Christmas Lights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas Lights
Last played on
Playlists featuring Wild Billy Childish and the Musicians of the British Empire
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist