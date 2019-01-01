AlkalineJamaican dancehall recording artist. Born 19 December 1993
Alkaline
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n2vtv.jpg
1993-12-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e218a87-ccd0-4d03-a5e2-b08880164f0d
Alkaline Biography (Wikipedia)
Earlan Bartley (born December 19, 1993), better known as Alkaline, is a Jamaican dancehall musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alkaline Tracks
Sort by
My Girl (Remix) (feat. Stefflon Don, Alkaline & Red Rat)
Chip
My Girl (Remix) (feat. Stefflon Don, Alkaline & Red Rat)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064cm2d.jpglink
My Girl (Remix) (feat. Stefflon Don, Alkaline & Red Rat)
Performer
Last played on
Perfect
Alkaline
Perfect
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2vtv.jpglink
Perfect
Last played on
Pick Unuh Side
Alkaline
Pick Unuh Side
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2vtv.jpglink
Pick Unuh Side
Last played on
Yaadie Fiesta
Alkaline
Yaadie Fiesta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2vtv.jpglink
Yaadie Fiesta
Last played on
Formula
Alkaline
Formula
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p040s58q.jpglink
Formula
Last played on
Champion Boy
Alkaline
Champion Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h02yn.jpglink
Champion Boy
Last played on
Heartless Killaz
Alkaline
Heartless Killaz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2vtv.jpglink
Heartless Killaz
Last played on
Juggernaut
Alkaline
Juggernaut
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2vtv.jpglink
Juggernaut
Last played on
Extra Lesson
Alkaline
Extra Lesson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04zc0dw.jpglink
Extra Lesson
Last played on
Red Eyes
Alkaline
Red Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gwrcy.jpglink
Red Eyes
Last played on
Richer and Richer
Alkaline
Richer and Richer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2vtv.jpglink
Richer and Richer
Last played on
Extra Lesson (Remix) (feat. Chip & Kojo Funds)
Alkaline
Extra Lesson (Remix) (feat. Chip & Kojo Funds)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056mt0d.jpglink
Extra Lesson (Remix) (feat. Chip & Kojo Funds)
Last played on
Pretty Girl Team
Alkaline
Pretty Girl Team
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058npyp.jpglink
Pretty Girl Team
Last played on
After All
Alkaline
After All
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jvm14.jpglink
After All
Last played on
Back to artist