Megan McGinnis
Megan McGinnis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e20c2cd-71c9-43ba-b452-f83164ad4937
Megan McGinnis Biography (Wikipedia)
Megan McGinnis is an American Broadway Actress, who recently performed in the role of Éponine, in the revival of Les Misérables (musical). She created the role of Jerusha Abbott in the Off-Broadway production of Daddy Long Legs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Megan McGinnis Tracks
Sort by
Five Forever
Sutton Foster
Five Forever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Five Forever
Last played on
Back to artist