Stephen PaulusBorn 24 August 1949. Died 19 October 2014
Stephen Paulus Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Paulus (August 24, 1949 – October 19, 2014) was a Grammy winning American composer, best known for his operas and choral music. His best-known piece is his 1982 opera The Postman Always Rings Twice, one of several operas he composed for the Opera Theatre of St. Louis, which prompted The New York Times to call him "a young man on the road to big things". His style is essentially tonal, and melodic and romantic by nature. He received grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and Guggenheim Foundation and won the prestigious Kennedy Center Friedheim Prize. He was commissioned by such notable organizations as the Minnesota Opera, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, the Saint Louis Chamber Chorus, the American Composers Orchestra, the Dale Warland Singers, the Harvard Glee Club and the New York Choral Society. Paulus was a passionate advocate for the works and careers of his colleagues. He co-founded the American Composers Forum in 1973, the largest composer service organization in the U.S., and served as the Symphony and Concert Representative on the ASCAP Board of Directors from 1990 until his death (from complications following a stroke in July 2013) in 2014.
Stephen Paulus Tracks
Sort by
The Road Home
Hymn to the Eternal Flame
Mass For A Sacred Place
Pilgrim's Hymn
Prayers & Remembrances, Music When Soft Voices Die
The Ship Carol
Gabriel's Message
I Cannot Dance O Lord
The day is done
Stephen Paulus Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Eight Songs for a Mad King (excpt) (Proms at Wilton's Music Hall)
-
Maxwell Davies
-
LISTEN: The broadcast premiere of Peter Maxwell Davies's final work 'Movement for String Quartet' performed by the Behn Quartet
-
Sir James MacMillan remembers Sir Peter Maxwell Davies
-
Foxtrots
-
Sir Peter Maxwell Davies: Eight Songs for a Mad King
-
Sir Peter Maxwell Davies: A Reel of Seven Fishermen
-
The Hear and Now Fifty - Peter Maxwell Davies