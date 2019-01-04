Martijn Gerard Garritsen, better known by his stage name Martin Garrix (sometimes stylized as MAR+IN GARRI× or simply +×), is a Dutch DJ and record producer from Amstelveen. He was ranked number one on DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs list for three consecutive years (2016, 2017 and 2018). He has performed at music festivals such as Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland, and Creamfields. He was a resident DJ at Spain's Hï Ibiza (2017) and Ushuaïa Ibiza (2016 and 2018). He founded the label Stmpd Rcrds in 2016, months after leaving Spinnin' Records and before signing with Sony Music.