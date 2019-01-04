Martin Garrix
Martin Garrix Biography (Wikipedia)
Martijn Gerard Garritsen, better known by his stage name Martin Garrix (sometimes stylized as MAR+IN GARRI× or simply +×), is a Dutch DJ and record producer from Amstelveen. He was ranked number one on DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs list for three consecutive years (2016, 2017 and 2018). He has performed at music festivals such as Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland, and Creamfields. He was a resident DJ at Spain's Hï Ibiza (2017) and Ushuaïa Ibiza (2016 and 2018). He founded the label Stmpd Rcrds in 2016, months after leaving Spinnin' Records and before signing with Sony Music.
Martin Garrix Performances & Interviews
Martin Garrix chats with Danny
2014-03-24
Danny catches up with DJ and Producer Martin Garrix and they chat about the success of Animals and his follow-up Wizard.
Martin Garrix chats with Danny
Martin Garrix chats with Danny
2013-11-17
Danny chats with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix about his latest hit Animals and other sounds in the pipeline!
Martin Garrix Tracks
In The Name Of Love
Martin Garrix
In The Name Of Love
In The Name Of Love
Animals
Martin Garrix
Animals
Animals
Scared to Be Lonely
Martin Garrix
Scared to Be Lonely
Scared to Be Lonely
Last played on
Tum Hi Ho (B-Famous Remix)
Arijit Singh
Tum Hi Ho (B-Famous Remix)
Tum Hi Ho (B-Famous Remix)
Ocean (feat. Khalid)
Martin Garrix
Ocean (feat. Khalid)
Ocean (feat. Khalid)
High On Life (feat. Bonn)
Martin Garrix
High On Life (feat. Bonn)
High On Life (feat. Bonn)
Tremor Sensation
Martin Garrix
Tremor Sensation
Tremor Sensation
Don't Look Down (feat. Usher)
Martin Garrix
Don't Look Down (feat. Usher)
Don't Look Down (feat. Usher)
Ocean (Martin Garrix & Cesqeuax Remix) (feat. Khalid)
Martin Garrix
Ocean (Martin Garrix & Cesqeuax Remix) (feat. Khalid)
Ocean (Martin Garrix & Cesqeuax Remix) (feat. Khalid)
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
Glasgow
2014-05-23T15:08:09
23
May
2014
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
Glasgow
