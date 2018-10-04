T‐SpoonDutch Eurodance group. Formed 1991
T‐Spoon
1991
T‐Spoon Biography (Wikipedia)
T-Spoon is a Dutch Eurodance group. They were founded in 1991 by Shalamon Baskin and Remy de Groot (aka Prince Peration) and were offered a recording contract by No More Music.
T‐Spoon Tracks
Sex On The Beach
T‐Spoon
Sex On The Beach
Sex On The Beach
