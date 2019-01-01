Gary Novak, born in 1969, is an American session drummer who has collaborated with numerous artists as varied as George Benson, Maynard Ferguson, Chick Corea Elektric Band II, Brandon Fields, Lee Ritenour, Michael McDonald, Natalie Cole, David Sanborn, Anita Baker, Andrew WK, Bob Berg, Allan Holdsworth, Robben Ford, Michael Landau, Eros Ramazzotti, Tiziano Ferro, Jimmy Haslip, Alanis Morissette and Travis Carlton. Son of jazz pianist Larry Novak.