Clarke Peters, US actor/singer. Born 7 April 1952
Clarke Peters
1952-04-07
Clarke Peters Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Clarke (born April 7, 1952), known professionally as Clarke Peters, is an American actor, singer, writer and director, best known for his roles as detective Lester Freamon and Albert "Big Chief" Lambreaux on the David Simon HBO dramas The Wire and Treme, respectively. More recently, Peters has portrayed Alonzo Quinn on the CBS crime drama Person of Interest and Isaiah Page on The Divide.
Clarke Peters Performances & Interviews
Clarke Peters Tracks
Minnie the Moocher
Guy Barker
Minnie the Moocher
Minnie the Moocher
Sing, Sing, Sing
Louis Prima
Sing, Sing, Sing
Sing, Sing, Sing
Minnie the Moocher
Cab Calloway
Minnie the Moocher
Minnie the Moocher
Movies were Movies
Clarke Peters
Movies were Movies
Movies were Movies
Song On The Sand.
Clarke Peters
Song On The Sand.
Song On The Sand.
I Got Plenty O' Nuttin'
Clarke Peters
I Got Plenty O' Nuttin'
I Got Plenty O' Nuttin'
