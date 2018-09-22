King Sunny AdéBorn 20 September 1946
King Sunny Adé
1946-09-20
King Sunny Adé Biography (Wikipedia)
King Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye MFR, known professionally as King Sunny Adé (born 22 September 1946), is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist in the West African musical style jùjú. One of the first African pop musicians to gain international success, he has been called one of the most influential musicians of all time.
In March 2017, he was appointed ambassador for the Change Begins With Me campaign by the Nigerian minister of Information Lai Mohammed.
King Sunny Adé Tracks
Mo Ti Mo
Mo Ti Mo
Alaniu Lolowa
Alaniu Lolowa
Ja Fummi
Ja Fummi
Synchro System (Mixtape)
Synchro System (Mixtape)
Ma Jaiye Oni
Ma Jaiye Oni
Ota Mi Ma Yo Mi
Ota Mi Ma Yo Mi
Sunny Ti De Ariya (Midland Panorama Bar Edit)
Sunny Ti De Ariya (Midland Panorama Bar Edit)
Synchro System
Synchro System
Mo Beru Agba
Mo Beru Agba
Ase
Ja Funmi (7" Version)
Ja Funmi (7" Version)
Jingo
Jingo
Alaji Rasaki
Alaji Rasaki
Adena Ike
Adena Ike
