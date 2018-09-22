King Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye MFR, known professionally as King Sunny Adé (born 22 September 1946), is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist in the West African musical style jùjú. One of the first African pop musicians to gain international success, he has been called one of the most influential musicians of all time.

In March 2017, he was appointed ambassador for the Change Begins With Me campaign by the Nigerian minister of Information Lai Mohammed.