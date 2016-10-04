Cymbals Eat GuitarsFormed 2007
Cymbals Eat Guitars
2007
Cymbals Eat Guitars Biography (Wikipedia)
Cymbals Eat Guitars is an indie rock band from Staten Island, New York, founded by high school friends Joseph D'Agostino and Matthew Miller. The band's name comes from a Lou Reed quote describing the sound of The Velvet Underground.
Have A Heart
Have A Heart
Finally
Finally
4th of July, Philadelphia
4th of July, Philadelphia
Warning
Warning
Chambers
Chambers
Girl
Girl
And The Hazy Sea
And The Hazy Sea
Keep Me Waiting
Keep Me Waiting
Definite Darkness
Definite Darkness
Tunguska
Tunguska
Plainclothes
Plainclothes
Wavelengths
Wavelengths
Wind Phoenix
Wind Phoenix
indiana
indiana
