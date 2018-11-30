Mtume (pronounced em-tu-may) was a funk and soul group that rose to prominence during the early 1980s and had several R&B hits during its career. Its founder, former percussionist James Mtume, previously played and toured with Miles Davis in the early 1970s. Other members of the group included Reggie Lucas, keyboardist Philip Field, and vocalist Tawatha Agee. Mtume also gained recognition after having its hit single "Juicy Fruit" extensively sampled by many hip-hop artists, most notably by the Notorious B.I.G. in the 1994 hit song 'Juicy'; the song was also featured in the video game Grand Theft Auto:Vice City. The song 'C.O.D. (I'll Deliver)' from their album You, Me, and He was featured in the video game Grand Theft Auto IV.