Tim HauserBorn 12 December 1941. Died 16 October 2014
Tim Hauser
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1941-12-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e0a4b01-05e3-4fb2-83e4-446d8e2c1d15
Tim Hauser Biography (Wikipedia)
Timothy DuPron Hauser (December 12, 1941 – October 16, 2014) was a singer and founding member of the vocal group The Manhattan Transfer. He won ten Grammy Awards as a member of The Manhattan Transfer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tim Hauser Tracks
Sort by
Java Jive (feat. Tim Hauser, Marty Nelson & The Manhattan Transfer and Gene Pistilli)
Erin Dickins
Java Jive (feat. Tim Hauser, Marty Nelson & The Manhattan Transfer and Gene Pistilli)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Java Jive (feat. Tim Hauser, Marty Nelson & The Manhattan Transfer and Gene Pistilli)
Last played on
Birdland
The Manhattan Transfer
Birdland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrtz.jpglink
Birdland
Last played on
Tim Hauser Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist