Sonny Terry Born 24 October 1911. Died 11 March 1986
Sonny Terry
1911-10-24
Sonny Terry Biography (Wikipedia)
Saunders Teddell, or Saunders Terrell (or other variants, sources differ) (October 24, 1911 – March 11, 1986), known as Sonny Terry, was an American Piedmont blues and folk musician, who was known for his energetic blues harmonica style, which frequently included vocal whoops and hollers and occasionally imitations of trains and fox hunts.
Old Joe Clark
Sonny Terry
Old Joe Clark
Old Joe Clark
Callin' Mama Blues
Sonny Terry
Callin' Mama Blues
Callin' Mama Blues
Make A Little Money
Sonny Terry
Make A Little Money
Make A Little Money
Old Lost John
Sonny Terry
Old Lost John
Old Lost John
Better Day
Sonny Terry
Better Day
Better Day
Whoopin' The Blues
Sonny Terry
Whoopin' The Blues
Whoopin' The Blues
It's All My Fault
Sonny Terry
It's All My Fault
It's All My Fault
Ride and Roll
Sonny Terry
Ride and Roll
Ride and Roll
I Love You Baby
Brownie McGhee
I Love You Baby
I Love You Baby
Lost John
Sonny Terry
Lost John
Lost John
Walk On
Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee
Walk On
Walk On
Skip To My Lou
Sonny Terry
Skip To My Lou
Skip To My Lou
Hootin' Blues
Sonny Terry
Hootin' Blues
Hootin' Blues
Ride and Roll
Sonny Terry
Ride and Roll
Ride and Roll
SAIL AWAY (feat. Sonny Terry)
Brownie McGhee
SAIL AWAY (feat. Sonny Terry)
SAIL AWAY (feat. Sonny Terry)
Custard Pie Blues
Sonny Terry
Custard Pie Blues
Custard Pie Blues
Riff And Harmonica Jump
Sonny Terry
Riff And Harmonica Jump
Riff And Harmonica Jump
Sonny's Squall
Sonny Terry
Sonny's Squall
Sonny's Squall
Changed the lock on my door
Sonny Terry
Changed the lock on my door
Changed the lock on my door
Oh What A Beautiful City
Sonny Terry
Oh What A Beautiful City
Oh What A Beautiful City
FOX CHASE
Sonny Terry
FOX CHASE
FOX CHASE
I Love You Baby
Sonny Terry
I Love You Baby
I Love You Baby
Harmonica & Washboard Breakdown
Sonny Terry
Harmonica & Washboard Breakdown
Telephone Blues
Telephone Blues
Telephone Blues
You Better Mind
Sonny Terry
You Better Mind
You Better Mind
Pick a Bale of Cotton
Sonny Terry
Pick a Bale of Cotton
Pick a Bale of Cotton
