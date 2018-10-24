Caterina CaselliBorn 10 April 1946
Caterina Caselli
1946-04-10
Caterina Caselli Biography (Wikipedia)
Caterina Caselli (born on 10 April 1946 in Modena) is an Italian record producer and former singer, bassist and actress.
In 1966 she debuted in the Sanremo Festival with "Nessuno mi può giudicare", a song discarded by Adriano Celentano, scoring a notable success. It sold over one million copies, and was awarded a gold disc. Caselli also had considerable success with an Italian cover of the David McWilliams song "Days of Pearly Spencer" called "Il Volto Della Vita".
She is also the president of Sugar Music, Andrea Bocelli's record label, since she discovered him in 1992.
Caterina Caselli Tracks
Tutto Nero
Caterina Caselli
Tutto Nero
Tutto Nero
Last played on
Sono Bugiarda (I'm A Believer)
Caterina Caselli
Sono Bugiarda (I'm A Believer)
Sono Bugiarda (I'm A Believer)
Last played on
Sono Bugiarda
Caterina Caselli
Sono Bugiarda
LUomo DOro
Caterina Caselli
LUomo DOro
LUomo DOro
Last played on
Sono Qui Con Voi
Caterina Caselli
Sono Qui Con Voi
Sono Qui Con Voi
Last played on
