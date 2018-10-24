Caterina Caselli (born on 10 April 1946 in Modena) is an Italian record producer and former singer, bassist and actress.

In 1966 she debuted in the Sanremo Festival with "Nessuno mi può giudicare", a song discarded by Adriano Celentano, scoring a notable success. It sold over one million copies, and was awarded a gold disc. Caselli also had considerable success with an Italian cover of the David McWilliams song "Days of Pearly Spencer" called "Il Volto Della Vita".

She is also the president of Sugar Music, Andrea Bocelli's record label, since she discovered him in 1992.