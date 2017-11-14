Violet Tulloch
Violet Tulloch
Violet Tulloch Tracks
Humours Of Tulla / Fox Hunter's Reel / St Anne's Reel
Aly Bain
The Dutch Girls/Margaret and Donald Ferguson/John Pottinger's Compliments to Ronnie Cooper
Bryan Gear
The Dying Year; The Autocrat; The Dean Brig Reel
Violet Tulloch
The Dying Year; The Autocrat; The Dean Brig Reel
HUMOURS OF TULLA/FOX HUNTER'S REEL/ST ANNE'S REEL
Aly Bain
The Quarrelsome Piper / Alexander's Hornpipe
Aly Bain
The Quarrelsome Piper / Alexander's Hornpipe
Aly's waltz
Aly Bain
Aly's waltz
Humours Of Tulla / Fox Hunter's Reel / St Anne's Reel
Martin O' Connor, Aly Bain, Phil Cunningham, Violet Tulloch & Willie Johnson
Humours Of Tulla / Fox Hunter's Reel / St Anne's Reel
MARCHES: THE BONNIE LASS THAT WOULDNAE MARRY ME/HUNTERS HILL
Aly Bain
MARCHES: THE BONNIE LASS THAT WOULDNAE MARRY ME/HUNTERS HILL
MASTER McDERMOTT'S REEL/WEE COLIN DEWAR/THE BANJO REEL/SEAN McGUIRE
Violet Tulloch
MASTER McDERMOTT'S REEL/WEE COLIN DEWAR/THE BANJO REEL/SEAN McGUIRE
Aly's Waltz
Aly Bain
Aly's Waltz
March : Dr James Donaldson; Strathspey : The Laird o'Drumblair; Reel: The De'il
Willie Hunter
March : Dr James Donaldson; Strathspey : The Laird o'Drumblair; Reel: The De'il
Shive her up – Ahint da dearkes o'voe
Trad. Shetland, Tom Anderson, Aly Bain, Trevor Hunter, Davie Tulloch & Violet Tulloch
Shive her up – Ahint da dearkes o'voe
Leaving Lerwick Harbour
Violet Tulloch
Leaving Lerwick Harbour
MASTER McDERMOTT'S REEL/WEE COLIN DEWAR/THE BANJO REEL/SEAN McGUIRE
Violet Tulloch
Brig Gen./Ronald Cheape Of Tiroran/Aspen Bank/Major David Manson
Violet Tulloch
