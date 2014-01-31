Jessy Greene
Jessy Greene
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e01b177-ed44-4005-8327-2f9d0f7dc037
Jessy Greene Biography (Wikipedia)
Jessy Greene is a violinist, cellist and vocalist from St. Paul, Minnesota. She was a former member of Geraldine Fibbers and The Jayhawks.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jessy Greene Tracks
Sort by
If I Were Me (feat. Jessy Greene, Jim Keltner & Rami Jaffee)
Dave Grohl
If I Were Me (feat. Jessy Greene, Jim Keltner & Rami Jaffee)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtl.jpglink
If I Were Me (feat. Jessy Greene, Jim Keltner & Rami Jaffee)
Last played on
Jessy Greene Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist