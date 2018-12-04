Sarah DarlingCountry singer. Born 4 October 1982
Sarah Darling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06131mf.jpg
1982-10-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3dff0280-a424-4374-9c18-c38cf0205a8a
Sarah Darling Biography (Wikipedia)
Sarah Ann Darling (born October 4, 1982) is an American country music singer and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sarah Darling Performances & Interviews
- In country conversation: Sarah Darling (full interview)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06dv78h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06dv78h.jpg2018-07-15T19:11:00.000ZSmall-town country dreamer Darling has opened for Carrie Underwood and Alan Jackson.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06dv055
In country conversation: Sarah Darling (full interview)
- Sarah Darling Interview and Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06131mm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06131mm.jpg2018-03-14T11:51:00.000ZAmerican country singer performs live for The Afternoon Show and talks about her first visit to Glasgow and her love of Morrissey.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0612yqc
Sarah Darling Interview and Session
Sarah Darling Tracks
Sort by
Where Cowboys Ride
Sarah Darling
Where Cowboys Ride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06131nf.jpglink
Where Cowboys Ride
Last played on
Wasted
Sarah Darling
Wasted
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06131nf.jpglink
Wasted
Last played on
Shimmer Like Gold
Sarah Darling
Shimmer Like Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06131nf.jpglink
Shimmer Like Gold
Last played on
Haley's Comet
Sarah Darling
Haley's Comet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06131nf.jpglink
Haley's Comet
Home To Me
Sarah Darling
Home To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06131nf.jpglink
Home To Me
Wandering Star
Sarah Darling
Wandering Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06131nf.jpglink
Wandering Star
Dreams (The Kent Sessions Cover - 25/06/18)
Sarah Darling
Dreams (The Kent Sessions Cover - 25/06/18)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06131nf.jpglink
Where Cowboys Ride (The Kent Sessions - 25/06/18)
Sarah Darling
Where Cowboys Ride (The Kent Sessions - 25/06/18)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06131nf.jpglink
Diamonds (The Kent Sessions - 25/06/18)
Sarah Darling
Diamonds (The Kent Sessions - 25/06/18)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06131nf.jpglink
River
Sarah Darling
River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06131nf.jpglink
River
Last played on
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Sarah Darling
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06131nf.jpglink
Santa Baby
Sarah Darling
Santa Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06131nf.jpglink
Santa Baby
Last played on
Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want
Sarah Darling
Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06131nf.jpglink
Anchor
Sarah Darling
Anchor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06131nf.jpglink
Anchor
Last played on
Montmarte
Sarah Darling
Montmarte
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06131nf.jpglink
Montmarte
Last played on
You Take Me All The Way
Sarah Darling
You Take Me All The Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06131nf.jpglink
You Take Me All The Way
Last played on
Jack Of Hearts
Sarah Darling
Jack Of Hearts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06131nf.jpglink
Jack Of Hearts
Last played on
Till The Truth Walks In
Sarah Darling
Till The Truth Walks In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06131nf.jpglink
Till The Truth Walks In
Last played on
Little Umbrella
Sarah Darling
Little Umbrella
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06131nf.jpglink
Little Umbrella
Last played on
Sarah Darling Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist