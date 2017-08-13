Live Squad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3dfb8dc4-d016-410e-9a19-6bb98bcaeb02
Live Squad Biography (Wikipedia)
Live Squad is an American hip hop group and production team from Hollis, Queens, New York consisting of brothers Stretch (Randy Walker) and Majesty (Christopher Walker) and DJ K-Low, best known for their early collaborations with Tupac Shakur.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Live Squad Tracks
Sort by
Heartless
Live Squad
Heartless
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heartless
Last played on
Live Squad Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist