Tanya MarkovaFilipino Shock Pop Band. Formed 2006
Tanya Markova
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3dfa921b-1604-4876-92fb-cc8b88766184
Tanya Markova Biography (Wikipedia)
Tanya Markova is a Filipino rock band formed in 2006 and went mainstream in 2010. The band is composed of Harlon Agsaoay, Angelo del Pilar, Philipp Alejandro, Rhan Sabas, Kix Chavez, Oliver Romblon, Japo Anareta and Levy Arago. The band is recognizable due to their makeup and costumes, with each member having an onstage persona.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tanya Markova Tracks
Sort by
Grand Finals Destination
Tanya Markova
Grand Finals Destination
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grand Finals Destination
Last played on
Tanya Markova Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist