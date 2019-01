Tanya Markova is a Filipino rock band formed in 2006 and went mainstream in 2010. The band is composed of Harlon Agsaoay, Angelo del Pilar, Philipp Alejandro, Rhan Sabas, Kix Chavez, Oliver Romblon, Japo Anareta and Levy Arago. The band is recognizable due to their makeup and costumes, with each member having an onstage persona.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia