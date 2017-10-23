Tanya Markova is a Filipino rock band formed in 2006 and went mainstream in 2010. The band is composed of Harlon Agsaoay, Angelo del Pilar, Philipp Alejandro, Rhan Sabas, Kix Chavez, Oliver Romblon, Japo Anareta and Levy Arago. The band is recognizable due to their makeup and costumes, with each member having an onstage persona.