Vladimir de PachmannBorn 27 July 1848. Died 6 January 1933
Vladimir de Pachmann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1848-07-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3df93115-609c-4305-abf3-8a9c91c7704a
Vladimir de Pachmann Biography (Wikipedia)
Vladimir von Pachmann or Pachman (27 July 1848 – 6 January 1933) was a pianist of Russian-German ethnicity, especially noted for performing the works of Chopin, and also for his eccentric on-stage style.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vladimir de Pachmann Tracks
Sort by
Prelude No. 24 in D minor Op.28/24
Frédéric Chopin
Prelude No. 24 in D minor Op.28/24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Prelude No. 24 in D minor Op.28/24
Last played on
Vladimir de Pachmann Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist