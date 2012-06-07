I SpyCanadian hardcore punk band. Formed 1991. Disbanded 1996
I Spy
1991
I Spy Biography (Wikipedia)
I Spy was a Canadian hardcore punk band founded in Regina, Saskatchewan in 1991, relocated to Winnipeg, Manitoba in 1994, and disbanded in 1996. Combining childish humour and politically oriented emotive hardcore, the group released several records on Recess Records and toured internationally. Front man Todd Kowalski later joined Propagandhi.
I Spy Tracks
Love & Hate
A Trip
