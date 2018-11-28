Trees1970's British Folk Rock Band. Formed 1970. Disbanded 1973
Trees
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqg0d.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3df42ccb-60a1-4b81-a867-377b8f8062c3
Trees Biography (Wikipedia)
Trees was a British folk rock band recording and touring throughout 1969, 1970 and 1971, reforming briefly to continue performing throughout 1972. Although the group met with little commercial success in their time, the reputation of the band has grown over the years, and underwent a renaissance in 2007 following Gnarls Barkley's sampling of the track Geordie (from Trees’ second album On The Shore) on the title track of their multi-million selling album St. Elsewhere.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Trees Tracks
Sort by
The Garden of Jane Delawney
Trees
The Garden of Jane Delawney
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg0d.jpglink
The Garden of Jane Delawney
Last played on
Sally Free And Easy
Trees
Sally Free And Easy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg0d.jpglink
Sally Free And Easy
Last played on
Polly on the Shore
Trees
Polly on the Shore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg0d.jpglink
Polly on the Shore
Last played on
Snail's Lament
Trees
Snail's Lament
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg0d.jpglink
Snail's Lament
Last played on
Murdoch
Trees
Murdoch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg0d.jpglink
Murdoch
Last played on
The Great Silkie
Trees
The Great Silkie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg0d.jpglink
The Great Silkie
Last played on
Streets Of Derry
Trees
Streets Of Derry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg0d.jpglink
Streets Of Derry
Last played on
Lady Margaret
Trees
Lady Margaret
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg0d.jpglink
Lady Margaret
Last played on
Little Sadie
Trees
Little Sadie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg0d.jpglink
Little Sadie
Last played on
Soldiers Three
Trees
Soldiers Three
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg0d.jpglink
Soldiers Three
Last played on
Fool
Trees
Fool
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg0d.jpglink
Fool
Last played on
While the Iron is Hot
Trees
While the Iron is Hot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg0d.jpglink
While the Iron is Hot
Last played on
What's Left (Shigeto Extnd Remix)
Trees
What's Left (Shigeto Extnd Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg0d.jpglink
What's Left (Shigeto Extnd Remix)
Last played on
Geordie
Trees
Geordie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg0d.jpglink
Geordie
Last played on
Playlists featuring Trees
Trees Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist