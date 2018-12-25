John DebneyBorn 18 August 1956
John Debney
1956-08-18
John Debney Biography (Wikipedia)
John Cardon Debney (born August 18, 1956) is an American film composer and conductor. He received an Academy Award nomination for his score for Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ (2004). He also composed the score for Cutthroat Island (1995), which has been celebrated by music critics as a notable example of swashbuckling film music.
The Jungle Book Closes
Mowgli Wins The Race
Elephant Waterfall
Shere Khan and The Fire
Shere Khan's War Theme
To The River
The Red Flower
Cold Lair Chase
Arrival At King Louie's Temple
Monkeys Kidnap Mowgli
Mowgli and The Pit
The Man Village
Honeycomb Climb
Kaa/Baloo To The Rescue
Shere Khan Attacks/Stampede
Mowgli's Leaving/Elephant Theme
The Rains Return
Wolves/Law of The Jungle
Jungle Book, The (2016)
ELF - Main Title Instrumental
Last played on
Love Theme from Superman
Last played on
My Favourite Martian(1999): "Medley"
Last played on
Elf: main titles
Last played on
The Towering Inferno (1974): Title Theme / An Architect's Dream
Last played on
The Poseidon Adventure (1972): Title Theme
Last played on
Sin City (2005)
Orchestra
Last played on
THE JUNGLE BOOK (2016): Shere Khan and the fire
Last played on
The Young Messiah (2016) - Mary Reveals The Truth to Jesus / Jesus Talks to God
Orchestra
Last played on
The Passion of the Christ (2004) - Bearing the Cross
Orchestra
Last played on
Elf
Last played on
Elf (Main Theme)
Last played on
Soundtrack of Broken Horses
Last played on
SOMEWHERE IN TIME (1980): End Credits
Last played on
Nick Fury
Sledgehammer
Rhodey Dons Suit
Monaco Drive
Portrait of a Lady: Love Remains
Last played on
Back To The Future Theme
Last played on
Senate-Ivan Creates Drones
Last played on
