Beach Fossils
2009
Beach Fossils Biography
Beach Fossils are an American indie rock band from Brooklyn, New York, formed in 2009. The group currently includes Dustin Payseur, Jack Doyle Smith and Tommy Davidson. They are known for their lo-fi, atmospheric sound and Payseur's vocal style.
Sugar
Beach Fossils
Sugar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqf.jpglink
Sugar
Last played on
Saint Ivy
Beach Fossils
Saint Ivy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqf.jpglink
Saint Ivy
Last played on
This Year
Beach Fossils
This Year
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04x4mzq.jpglink
This Year
Last played on
Down The Line
Beach Fossils
Down The Line
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqf.jpglink
Down The Line
Last played on
Sleep Apnea
Beach Fossils
Sleep Apnea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqf.jpglink
Sleep Apnea
Last played on
Closer Everywhere
Beach Fossils
Closer Everywhere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqf.jpglink
Closer Everywhere
Last played on
Tangerine
Beach Fossils
Tangerine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqf.jpglink
Tangerine
Last played on
Generational Synthetic
Beach Fossils
Generational Synthetic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqf.jpglink
Generational Synthetic
Last played on
Taking Off
Beach Fossils
Taking Off
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqf.jpglink
Taking Off
Last played on
Clash The Truth
Beach Fossils
Clash The Truth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqf.jpglink
Clash The Truth
Last played on
Careless
Beach Fossils
Careless
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqf.jpglink
Careless
Last played on
Birthday
Beach Fossils
Birthday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqf.jpglink
Birthday
Last played on
Lessons
Beach Fossils
Lessons
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqf.jpglink
Lessons
Last played on
Shallow
Beach Fossils
Shallow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqf.jpglink
Shallow
Last played on
Daydream
Beach Fossils
Daydream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqf.jpglink
Daydream
Last played on
Calyer
Beach Fossils
Calyer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqf.jpglink
Calyer
Last played on
What A Pleasure
Beach Fossils
What A Pleasure
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqf.jpglink
What A Pleasure
Last played on
Distance
Beach Fossils
Distance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqf.jpglink
Distance
Last played on
Face It
Beach Fossils
Face It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqf.jpglink
Face It
Last played on
Golden Age
Beach Fossils
Golden Age
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzqf.jpglink
Golden Age
Last played on
