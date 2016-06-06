QuasiUS indie rock band. Formed 1993
Quasi
1993
Quasi Biography (Wikipedia)
Quasi is an American indie rock band formed in Portland, Oregon in 1993 by former spouses Sam Coomes (vocals, guitar, rocksichord, various keyboards, bass) and Janet Weiss (vocals and drums). Joanna Bolme performed and recorded with the group as a bassist from 2007 to 2011.
Mama, Papa, Baby
Mama, Papa, Baby
All The Same
All The Same
See You On Mars
See You On Mars
Do You Love Me Now (Radio 1 Sesson, 08 Dec 1998)
Do You Love Me Now (Radio 1 Sesson, 08 Dec 1998)
Under A Cloud (Radio 1 Sesson, 08 Dec 1998)
Under A Cloud (Radio 1 Sesson, 08 Dec 1998)
Genetic Science
Genetic Science
R.I.P.
R.I.P.
(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace Love And Understanding
The Goat
The Goat
Empty Words
Empty Words
Birds
Birds
Bye bye blackbird
Bye bye blackbird
Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler
Repulsion
Repulsion
Little White Horse
Little White Horse
Rockabilly Party
Rockabilly Party
