Upon a Burning Body is an American metal band from San Antonio, Texas, formed in 2005. The band currently consists of vocalist Danny Leal, guitarist Ruben Alvarez, bassist Joe Antonellis and drummer Tito Felix. Their second studio album, Red. White. Green., debuted at No. 105 on the Billboard 200 in 2012. Their third studio album The World Is My Enemy Now, released on 12 August 2014, performed even better, debuting at No. 39 on the Billboard 200 of that year. The band released their fourth studio album Straight from the Barrio on October 28, 2016. The band is currently signed to Sumerian Records.