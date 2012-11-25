Wisin & Yandel is a Puerto Rican reggaeton duo consisting of Wisin and Yandel. They started their career in the late 1990s and have been together since, winning several awards including a Grammy Award in 2009. They became the first and the only reggaeton artists to win one. In late 2013, they announced they would take a pause in their career as a duo, after their Líderes tour. In a 2014 interview with People en Español, Yandel confirmed that the group would not be disbanding. In February 2018, following a 5-year hiatus, the duo announced they would be reuniting, and are set to embark on a world tour, as well as release new music.