Lower Dens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02swk6g.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3dee0ca7-99ae-4421-9c3b-f42d8caf4c88
Lower Dens Biography (Wikipedia)
Lower Dens are an American indie pop band from Baltimore, Maryland, United States. The band was formed in 2010 by Jana Hunter, Geoff Graham, Abram Sanders and Will Adams. Lower Dens has released three albums: their debut on Gnomonsong and a follow up album on Ribbon Music. Their third album, Escape from Evil, was released on March 31, 2015 on Ribbon Music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lower Dens Performances & Interviews
Lower Dens Tracks
Sort by
Maneater
Lower Dens
Maneater
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swk6g.jpglink
Maneater
Last played on
Ondine
Lower Dens
Ondine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swk6g.jpglink
Ondine
Last played on
To Die In LA
Lower Dens
To Die In LA
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034jnd2.jpglink
To Die In LA
Last played on
Real Thing (Jim-E-Stack Remix)
Lower Dens
Real Thing (Jim-E-Stack Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swk6g.jpglink
Real Thing (Jim-E-Stack Remix)
Last played on
Real Thing
Lower Dens
Real Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048t3lx.jpglink
Real Thing
Last played on
Suckers Shangri-La
Lower Dens
Suckers Shangri-La
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swk6g.jpglink
Suckers Shangri-La
Last played on
Lower Dens Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist