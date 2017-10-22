Margie AlexanderBorn 11 October 1948. Died 26 March 2013
Margie Alexander
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1948-10-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3decc598-5ec4-40b4-aebd-3d7fbac70184
Margie Alexander Biography (Wikipedia)
Marjorie Lucille "Margie" Alexander (October 11, 1948 – March 26, 2013) was an American gospel and soul singer, mainly noted for her recordings in the 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Margie Alexander Tracks
Sort by
What'Cha Tryin' To Do To Me
Margie Alexander
What'Cha Tryin' To Do To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What'Cha Tryin' To Do To Me
Last played on
Gotta Get A Hold On Me
Margie Alexander
Gotta Get A Hold On Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Can't Last Forever
Margie Alexander
It Can't Last Forever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Can't Last Forever
Last played on
Margie Alexander Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist