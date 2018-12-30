Frankie FordBorn 4 August 1939. Died 28 September 2015
Frankie Ford (August 4, 1939 – September 28, 2015), was an American rock and roll and rhythm and blues singer, best known for his 1959 hit "Sea Cruise".
Frankie Ford Tracks
Sea Cruise
You Talk Too Much
SICK & TIRED
Cheatin Woman
I Want To Be Your Man
Roberta
Watchdog
Alimony
