John Primer Born 3 March 1945
John Primer
1945-03-03
John Primer Biography (Wikipedia)
John Primer (born March 5, 1945, Camden, Mississippi, United States) is an American Chicago blues and electric blues singer and guitarist.
John Primer Tracks
Blues on Solid Ground
John Primer
Blues on Solid Ground
Blues on Solid Ground
Last played on
Chicago Bound
John Primer
Chicago Bound
Chicago Bound
Last played on
1839 Blues
John Primer
1839 Blues
1839 Blues
Last played on
I Feel Like Going Home
John Primer
I Feel Like Going Home
I Feel Like Going Home
Last played on
