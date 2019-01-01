Carl Michael ZiehrerBorn 2 May 1843. Died 14 November 1922
Carl Michael Ziehrer
1843-05-02
Carl Michael Ziehrer Biography
Karl Michael Ziehrer (also spelled as Carl Michael Ziehrer) (2 May 1843 – 14 November 1922) was an Austrian composer. In his lifetime, he was one of the fiercest rivals of the Strauss family; most notably Johann Strauss II and Eduard Strauss.
Schönfeld-March, op. 422
Hereinspaziert Waltz, Op.518 (From Der Schatzmeister)
Weana Mad'In Op.388
Hereinspaziert - from the operetta Der Schätzmeister Op.518
Viennese Maidens Waltz
Das dumme Herz
Gruss an Pest (Greetings to Pest)
Die Drei Wuensche: Overture
Wiener Burger Waltz
