Chelonis R. Jones
Chelonis R. Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3de074a9-88e1-4d96-88d4-0b5ce37f05a9
Chelonis R. Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Chelonis R. Jones is an American painter, electropop musician, producer, poet, singer, songwriter and performer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chelonis R. Jones Tracks
Sort by
Deer In The Headlights (Radio Slave Remix)
Chelonis R. Jones
Deer In The Headlights (Radio Slave Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Know
Chelonis R. Jones
I Don't Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Know
Last played on
Chelonis R. Jones Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist