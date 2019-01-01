KinskiUS rock group. Formed 1998
Kinski
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ddfd733-80a1-4c2b-a49c-32acb19f507c
Kinski Biography (Wikipedia)
Kinski is an American rock band from Seattle, Washington. They have released eight albums, a number of split albums and EP.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kinski Tracks
Sort by
Kinski Links
Back to artist