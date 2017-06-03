Victor CalderoneBorn 20 March 1967
Victor Calderone
1967-03-20
Victor Calderone Biography (Wikipedia)
Victor Calderone (born March 20, 1967 in Brooklyn, New York) is an American electronic music producer, DJ and remixer.
