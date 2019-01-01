Roy Wood, Jr.Born 11 December 1978
Roy Wood, Jr.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1978-12-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3dde2911-2da9-4dfb-8c03-241f3dac5326
Roy Wood, Jr. Biography (Wikipedia)
Roy Wood Jr. (born December 11, 1978) is an American comedian and actor. He has served as a correspondent for The Daily Show on Comedy Central since 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roy Wood, Jr. Tracks
Sort by
Roy Wood, Jr. Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist