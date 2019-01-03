Loudon Wainwright IIIBorn 5 September 1946
Loudon Wainwright III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqg07.jpg
1946-09-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ddc1fe4-0abb-4af0-9392-e36720386842
Loudon Wainwright III Biography (Wikipedia)
Loudon Snowden Wainwright III (born September 5, 1946) is an American songwriter, folk singer, humorist, and actor. He is the father of musicians Rufus Wainwright, Martha Wainwright, and Lucy Wainwright Roche; brother of Sloan Wainwright; and former husband of the late folksinger Kate McGarrigle. He resides on Long Island, NY.
To date, Wainwright has released 26 studio albums. Reflecting upon his career in 1999, he stated, "You could characterize the catalog as somewhat checkered, although I prefer to think of it as a tapestry." In October 2017, Wainwright released his autobiography, Liner Notes: On Parents & Children, Exes & Excess, Death & Decay, and a Few of My Other Favorite Things.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Loudon Wainwright III Performances & Interviews
- Loudon Wainwright III - The Doctor (Later Archive 1993)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bq4n2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bq4n2.jpg2016-10-11T14:35:00.000ZLoudon Wainwright III performs The Doctor on Later... with Jools Holland in 1993https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bq5n0
Loudon Wainwright III - The Doctor (Later Archive 1993)
- Loudon Wainwright III in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019sz6v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019sz6v.jpg2013-05-31T11:08:00.000ZTracks: Double Lifetime, Schooldays, Older than my Old Man Now, Man & Doghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019szf2
Loudon Wainwright III in Session
Loudon Wainwright III Tracks
Sort by
Talking New Bob Dylan
Loudon Wainwright III
Talking New Bob Dylan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
Talking New Bob Dylan
Last played on
Christmas Morning
Loudon Wainwright III
Christmas Morning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
Christmas Morning
Last played on
Suddenly It's Christmas
Loudon Wainwright III
Suddenly It's Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
Suddenly It's Christmas
Last played on
Where The Blue Of The Night (Meets The Gold Of The Day)
Loudon Wainwright III
Where The Blue Of The Night (Meets The Gold Of The Day)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
Where The Blue Of The Night (Meets The Gold Of The Day)
Last played on
The Swimming Song
Loudon Wainwright III
The Swimming Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
The Swimming Song
Last played on
Thanksgiving
Loudon Wainwright III
Thanksgiving
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
Thanksgiving
Last played on
Daughter
Loudon Wainwright III
Daughter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
Daughter
Last played on
Harmless
Loudon Wainwright III
Harmless
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
Harmless
Last played on
School Days (Radio 1 Session, 14 Aug 1993)
Loudon Wainwright III
School Days (Radio 1 Session, 14 Aug 1993)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
School Days (Radio 1 Session, 14 Aug 1993)
Last played on
I Suppose (Radio 1 Session, 14 Aug 1993)
Loudon Wainwright III
I Suppose (Radio 1 Session, 14 Aug 1993)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
I Suppose (Radio 1 Session, 14 Aug 1993)
Last played on
Floods of Tears
Loudon Wainwright III
Floods of Tears
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
Floods of Tears
Last played on
Cardboard Boxes
Loudon Wainwright III
Cardboard Boxes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
Cardboard Boxes
Last played on
Roll In My Sweet Baby's Arms
Loudon Wainwright III
Roll In My Sweet Baby's Arms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
Roll In My Sweet Baby's Arms
Last played on
Down Drinking At The Bar
Loudon Wainwright III
Down Drinking At The Bar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
Your Mother And I
Loudon Wainwright III
Your Mother And I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
Your Mother And I
Last played on
Unrequited To The Nth Degree
Loudon Wainwright III
Unrequited To The Nth Degree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
Unrequited To The Nth Degree
Last played on
Hard Day On The Planet
Loudon Wainwright III
Hard Day On The Planet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
Hard Day On The Planet
Last played on
Down Where the Drunkards Roll
Loudon Wainwright III
Down Where the Drunkards Roll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
Down Where the Drunkards Roll
Last played on
You Don't Want To Know
Loudon Wainwright III
You Don't Want To Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
You Don't Want To Know
Last played on
Harry's Wall
Loudon Wainwright III
Harry's Wall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
Harry's Wall
Last played on
Wine With Dinner
Loudon Wainwright III
Wine With Dinner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
Wine With Dinner
Last played on
The Prisoner's Song
Loudon Wainwright III
The Prisoner's Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
The Prisoner's Song
Last played on
Carrickfergus
Loudon Wainwright III
Carrickfergus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
Carrickfergus
Last played on
A Heart Needs A Hame
Shawn Colvin
A Heart Needs A Hame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpv8y.jpglink
A Heart Needs A Hame
Last played on
I'd Rather Be Lonely
Loudon Wainwright III
I'd Rather Be Lonely
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
I'd Rather Be Lonely
Last played on
Winter Song
Loudon Wainwright III
Winter Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
Winter Song
Last played on
A Father And A Son
Loudon Wainwright III
A Father And A Son
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
A Father And A Son
Last played on
I'll Be Killing You This Christmas
Loudon Wainwright III
I'll Be Killing You This Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
I'll Be Killing You This Christmas
Last played on
So Much To Do
Loudon Wainwright III
So Much To Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
So Much To Do
Last played on
One Man Guy
Loudon Wainwright III
One Man Guy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
One Man Guy
Last played on
Dead Skunk
Loudon Wainwright III
Dead Skunk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
Dead Skunk
Last played on
Bi-Centennial Anniversary (Live)
Loudon Wainwright III
Bi-Centennial Anniversary (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
Bi-Centennial Anniversary (Live)
Last played on
The Picture
Loudon Wainwright III
The Picture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
The Picture
Last played on
Down Where The Drunkards Roll
Loudon Wainwright III
Down Where The Drunkards Roll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
Down Where The Drunkards Roll
Last played on
School Days
Loudon Wainwright III
School Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
School Days
Last played on
Playlists featuring Loudon Wainwright III
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edh2mb
Cardiff
2015-04-22T14:09:11
22
Apr
2015
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2015
Cardiff
BBC Radio Scotland Sessions: Loudon Wainwright
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb3v4f/acts/ap2p5v
BBC Pacific Quay
2013-06-21T14:09:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01bqfh2.jpg
21
Jun
2013
BBC Radio Scotland Sessions: Loudon Wainwright
BBC Pacific Quay
Loudon Wainwright III Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
John Prine Interview
-
"Simplicity mixed with an insane sophistication" - Rufus Wainwright on Leonard
-
Rufus Wainwright Interview
-
Rufus Wainwright: "A great voice is a separate animal from yourself"
-
Jon Hillcock interviews Rufus Wainwright
-
Rufus Wainwright
-
Rufus Wainwright: "A Midsummer Night's Dream is a great one to start with".
-
'I was spending too much time in my room, with the door closed’ - Rufus Wainwright on his introduction to Shakespeare
-
Rufus Wainwright is inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame
-
Richard Thompson | Interview
Back to artist