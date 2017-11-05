Christopher HobbsBorn 9 September 1950
Christopher Hobbs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-09-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3dd9fae8-b1f2-4cd4-a751-067926f8109a
Christopher Hobbs Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Hobbs (born 9 September 1950) is an English experimental composer, best known as a pioneer of British Systems music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christopher Hobbs Tracks
Sort by
Le fils des Etoiles: Prelude 1
Erik Satie
Le fils des Etoiles: Prelude 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxjb.jpglink
Le fils des Etoiles: Prelude 1
Last played on
Aran
Christopher Hobbs
Aran
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
Aran
Last played on
L'auteur se retire
Christopher Hobbs
L'auteur se retire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L'auteur se retire
Last played on
Ensemble Pieces
John Adams, Christopher Hobbs & Gavin Bryars
Ensemble Pieces
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ensemble Pieces
Performer
Last played on
Christopher Hobbs Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist