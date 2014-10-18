Rodney WhitakerBass. Born 22 February 1968
Rodney Whitaker Biography (Wikipedia)
Rodney Whitaker (born February 22, 1968) is an American jazz double bass player and educator.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rodney Whitaker Tracks
