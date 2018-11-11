Norma JeanCountry artist Norma Jean Beasler. Born 30 January 1938
Norma Jean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1938-01-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3dd65492-5829-4733-ab6a-d099c822eb51
Norma Jean Biography (Wikipedia)
Norma Jean Beasler (born January 30, 1938), better known as Norma Jean, is an American country music singer who was a member of The Porter Wagoner Show from 1961–1967. She had 13 country singles in Billboard's Country Top 40 between 1963 and 1968, recorded twenty albums for RCA Victor between 1964 and 1973, received two Grammy nominations, and was a Grand Ole Opry member for a number of years.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Norma Jean Tracks
Sort by
I Cried All The Way To The Bank
Norma Jean
I Cried All The Way To The Bank
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Cried All The Way To The Bank
Last played on
Truck Driving Woman
Norma Jean
Truck Driving Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Truck Driving Woman
Last played on
Saturday
Norma Jean
Saturday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saturday
Last played on
I Wouldn't Buy A Used Car From Him
Norma Jean
I Wouldn't Buy A Used Car From Him
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whiskey Six Years Old
Norma Jean
Whiskey Six Years Old
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whiskey Six Years Old
Last played on
Norma Jean Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist