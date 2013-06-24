Crash of RhinosMidwest Emo, UK. Formed 2009. Disbanded 2014
Crash of Rhinos
2009
Crash of Rhinos Biography (Wikipedia)
Crash of Rhinos were an English emo band from Derby, England. They were signed to Topshelf Records., To Lose La Track and Big Scary Monsters
Crash of Rhinos Tracks
Interiors
Crash of Rhinos
Interiors
Interiors
Big Sea
Crash of Rhinos
Big Sea
Big Sea
Wide Awake
Crash of Rhinos
Wide Awake
Wide Awake
