Dogs Die in Hot Cars
1997
Dogs Die in Hot Cars is a Scottish band from St. Andrews consisting of members Craig Macintosh (vocals, guitar), Gary Smith (vocals, guitar) Ruth Quigley (vocals, keyboards, French horn), Lee Worrall (bass and glockenspiel) and Laurence Davey (drums and percussion).
Godhopping
Godhopping
I Love You 'Cause I Have To
Pastimes And Lifestyles
Pastimes And Lifestyles
Lounger Summer Sundae 2004
Lounger Summer Sundae 2004
Apples And Oranges - Summer Sundae 2004
Paul Newman'S Eyes Summer Sundae 2004
Glimpse Of The Goodlife Summer Sundae 2004
Somewhat Off The Way Summer Sundae 2004
Please Describe Yourself Summer Sundae 2004
Celebrity Sanctum - Summer Sundae 2004
I Love You' Cause I Have Too - Summer Sundae 2004
Lounger
Lounger
Godhopping - Summer Sundae 2004
Godhopping - Summer Sundae 2004
Celebrity Sanctum
Celebrity Sanctum
Lightness And Weight Summer Sundae 2004
