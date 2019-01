Dogs Die in Hot Cars is a Scottish band from St. Andrews consisting of members Craig Macintosh (vocals, guitar), Gary Smith (vocals, guitar) Ruth Quigley (vocals, keyboards, French horn), Lee Worrall (bass and glockenspiel) and Laurence Davey (drums and percussion).

