Melba MooreBorn 29 October 1945
Beatrice Melba Hill (born October 29, 1945), known by her stage name, Melba Moore is an American singer, actress, voice actress, and entertainer. Moore is the daughter of saxophonist Teddy Hill and R&B singer Bonnie Davis.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Melba Moore Performances & Interviews
History of Women in Funk & Soul: Melba Moore
2014-11-22
We shine our spotlight on Melba Moore, as part of our History of Women in Funk & Soul
History of Women in Funk & Soul: Melba Moore
Melba Moore Tracks
Sort by
This Is It
Melba Moore
This Is It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrm6.jpglink
This Is It
Last played on
Mind Up Tonight
Melba Moore
Mind Up Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrm6.jpglink
Mind Up Tonight
Last played on
Magic Touch
Melba Moore
Magic Touch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrm6.jpglink
Magic Touch
Last played on
Love's Comin' At Ya
Melba Moore
Love's Comin' At Ya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrm6.jpglink
Love's Comin' At Ya
Last played on
When You Love Me Like This
Melba Moore
Melba Moore
When You Love Me Like This
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrm6.jpglink
When You Love Me Like This
Last played on
You Stepped Into My Life (7 Mix)
Melba Moore
Melba Moore
You Stepped Into My Life (7 Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrm6.jpglink
Standing Right Here (Tom Moulton Remix)
Melba Moore
Melba Moore
Standing Right Here (Tom Moulton Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrm6.jpglink
Standing Right Here (Tom Moulton Remix)
Last played on
Standing Right Here
Melba Moore
Standing Right Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrm6.jpglink
Standing Right Here
Last played on
Good Morning Starshine
Lynn Kellogg
Good Morning Starshine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrm6.jpglink
Good Morning Starshine
Last played on
Make Me Believe In You
Melba Moore
Make Me Believe In You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrm6.jpglink
Make Me Believe In You
Last played on
