Big Scary is an Australian musical duo formed in Melbourne in 2006, by Tom Iansek and Joanna Syme. The pair have released several EPs and two albums. Their 2013 album Not Art was nominated for the triple j Australian Album of the Year award, AIR Awards Best Independent Album and also for Best Independent Release at the ARIAs. Not Art won the 2014 Australian Music Prize, winning the band $30 000.

By 2013 Iansek had formed a side project, #1 Dads. Their 2016 single "The Opposite of Us" ranked at number 17 on Triple J's Hottest 100 of 2016 countdown.