Roy Stride is an English musician, songwriter and producer, also known for fronting the band Scouting for Girls. He has combined worldwide single and album sales in excess of 15 million and his songs have featured on three U.S No.1 albums, three U.K No.1 albums and have been streamed on Spotify over 600 million times. He has been nominated for one Ivor Novello and four Brit awards.

With Scouting for Girls, he has had had four top 10 albums and four top 10 singles in the UK. Their self-titled debut album topped the charts in 2008 and sold over a million copies, yielding three top 10 singles ("She's So Lovely", "Heartbeat", "Elvis Ain't Dead"). Their follow-up single "This Ain't a Love Song" reached No. 1 for two weeks in 2010.